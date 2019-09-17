American Horror Story: 1984 Drops Three More Chilling Posters

With just a few days left before we’re off to Camp Redwood with American Horror Story: 1984, FX isn’t backing down on the marketing material. That means that fans are still getting treated to posters for the upcoming 1980s-themed season of the horror anthology series, including three brand new ones reminding us that nowhere is safe from Mr. Jingles.

FX dropped the three new posters on the official American Horror Story Twitter account on Monday. As has been the case with previous posters in the series, each of the three depict a camper being menaced by Mr. Jingles, though of this current crop one of them has a direct tie-in to a recent teaser in which an unlucky camper attempted to call for help only for Mr. Jingles to be waiting for her. That line is definitely dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’re also two lake-related posters. The first shows a swimsuit-clad camper relaxing on the pier with an axe-wielding Mr. Jingles standing over her. You can check that one, captioned “Swim at your own risk”, below.

The third poster shows a camper enjoying a little bit of time in a canoe on the lake, but it’s far from relaxing. Mr. Jingles arm appears out of the water, a menacing hook ready to attack with the caption “Hooked on a feeling.” You can check that one out below as well.

These posters, as well as their predecessors, make it clear that nowhere is safe at Camp Redwood and that doesn’t bode well for the season’s characters. While there are a number of theories about what American Horror Story: 1984 will really be about, based upon the official season trailer, the season will see a group of friends who take on jobs as counselors at Camp Redwood. But Camp Redwood was once the site of a horrific series of murders carried out by Mr. Jingles who just so happens to have recently escaped from a mental facility — though there have been fan theories to suggest that there may be more to that general premise than meets the eye. 1984 is set to be heavily influenced by 1980s horror slasher films, such as Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street and it’s an influence that executive producer Tim Minear has had nothing but praise for.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” Minear said back in May. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

1984 will feature appearances from franchise alums Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and John Carroll Lynch. New cast members include Glee’s Matthew Morrison, Pose’s Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. It was previously announced that franchise alum Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson would not be appearing in 1984, though Paulson recently teased that she might still “pop up” at some point in 1984.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18th at 10 p.m. ET on FX.