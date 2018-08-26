‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Reveals First Look at Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott’s Return

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy shared a first-look photo at returning first season stars Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton, who will reprise their roles of Dr. Ben Harmon and wife Vivien in season eight, Apocalypse.

"Connie and Dylan. The Harmons in their forever AHS home... Murder House," Murphy wrote on Instagram.

The upcoming eighth season of the hit horror series will act as a crossover between first season run Murder House and third season run Coven. Other returning cast members include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Jessica Lange, and Kathy Bates, with series newcomer Joan Collins as the "fabulous" grandmother of Peters' character.

McDermott and Britton's first season saw the tormented couple relocate into a Los Angeles home that was, unbeknownst to them, the site of nearly two-dozen bloody murders. The doomed husband and wife pairing were ultimately killed and forever trapped within the walls of their "Murder House," and Vivien's surviving son, Michael, was destined to inherit the title of the Anti-Christ.

Apocalypse may signal the end of times, but not for the long-running franchise: network home FX already renewed the series through season 10.

"Ryan asked for a 10th season of American Horror Story which we were happy to give to him," FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told Deadline. "He has a very busy schedule, with new cycles of American Crime Story and Feud, there is active development on all of them... He has been really prolific; he has been an important part of the FX brand, and he will continue to be a very important part of the FX brand."

Landgraf described Apocalypse as "awesome and crazy," promising "the fans will really like it."

"It's still topical, but [set in] the future, which I've never done... I think people will like it. It's different from what we've done before," Murphy said in recent months.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres September 12 on FX.