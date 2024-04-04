American Horror Story: Delicate Episode 6 Recap With Spoilers: "Opening Night"

American Horror Story: Delicate returned Wednesday night, with Part Two of the FX horror anthology series making its debut several months after things left off on a bit of a cliffhanger for Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts). Last we saw Anna, her pregnancy has been progressing but things have been getting weirder and weirder with things growing more strange regarding her stalker. There was also the shocking development regarding her rival, Babette who unexpectedly ends up decapitated in a car crash right after the Golden Globes — and right after Anna says she's willing to do whatever it takes to win an Oscar.

This week's episode, "Opening Night" is set to offer a glimpse into why Anna wants to be a mother so badly as well as pull back the curtain on her husband Dex's (Matt Czuchry) troubling family history. Here's everything that happened in this week's episode.

Spoilers for American Horror Story: Delicate, "Opening Night" beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

What Happens in American Horror Story: Delicate Episode 6?

White Plaines, NY 1988. A woman gives birth. Later, as she's singing a lullaby to her child, her partner tells her how f-cked up the song is but also refuses to do anything with the child himself. That night, the woman goes to spend time with him, but he brushes her off. They talk a little about being new parents. She tells him that she thinks she needs to see the doctor because she's having pain in her leg that won't go away, but he dismisses her. Later, she's gasping for air and coughing and has a medical emergency beside him. They go to the hospital but there's nothing that can be done. She's dead. She had a pulmonary embolism. We find out that these are Anna's parents. The baby is Anna. As her father tries to console the infant Anna, a dark-haired nurse comes to the room to help and sings the same lullaby, soothing her immediately. It's Nicolette.

Back in the present, we pick up where "Preech" left of, with Anna getting the news of Babette's death. Siobhan calls to let her know that the death changes the likelihood that Anna will get an Oscar now. Also, Anna is going to be speaking at Babette's funeral. In the limo on the way to the funeral, Siobhan tells Anna she got a SAG award nomination, but Babette did not. Anna gives a moving speech that wins over those in attendance.

Back home, she follows a black cat outside where she fines another mutilated Sunny Day doll and when she picks up the cat, it claws her. Anna takes the doll downstairs to where she's kept the other dolls and the animal corpse she's been keeping. In a bar, Dex meets with his father. His father isn't the best guy and tells Dex that all his mother's crazy is going to "go away". He's also not especially kind about Anna.

Nicolette wakes Anna up to show her another Summer Day doll that showed up on her doorstep. Nicolette asks if someone is trying to give her a message. The cat is also in the house. Nicolette says she's named him Felix and he's come around for years. Anna goes downstairs to look at the dolls she's collected and check where they were all found including the one Nicolette found and sees they make a pentacle.

Anna goes to float in the pool and believes that she sees claws coming through her stomach as well as goats nearby and she freaks out. She runs to Dex but instead of telling him about it, she apologizes to him for acting crazy. He apologizes for treating her badly and they try to relax together. Nicolette watches. When Dex walks away, Anna opens her robe and the wounds on her stomach are real. Later, getting ready for Dex's art opening, she asks Kamal why Talia doesn't have security cameras in the basement but he doesn't know why. Elsewhere, the director of The Auteur symbolically burns the script and says he's going to the press with their secrets because he needs to do the right thing. Siobhan says no one does the right thing in Hollywood.

Anna goes to the opening and asks Talia about the basement cameras, but she says they need to leave some room for reality. Talia reminds her that she's not Adeline, Dex's first wife. As Talia denies various things, Anna tells her that she knows she's lying. Anna goes to the bathroom where she's confronted with the woman who died at the Gotham Awards again. However, the woman isn't dead. Anna manages to get out of the bathroom where she runs into Ivy, who denies being the nurse. Anna freaks out on her but tries to cover it.

Sonja greets Anna and notices the scratch, the blemish, and Anna's red palms. She pulls her aside and kisses Anna's hands and cheeks, her wounds mysteriously going away. Sonja tells her that she has a surprise for her. It's a painting that she wants to give to her and when Anna looks at it, she hears baby cries. When Dex gives his speech thanking Anna, though, she hears the woman from the bathroom clapping and soon finds herself surrounded by Ivy, Sonja, Talia, and Nicolette, the painting having taken on a sinister look. Sonja kisses Anna but then Siobhan shows up to get her out of there.

Anna tells her that she thinks she needs to quit Hollywood and Siobhan slaps her and reminds her that the world — men — want women to give themselves up to be mothers so they disappear. As they're talking, news breaks that the director has died in an apparent suicide. While Siobhan steps away, Anna calls the number on the card she was given and hears it ringing in the restaurant. It's Preecher who says not to speak there.

Dex goes to confront his mom for not coming to his opening and blood drips onto his phone. He races into the house to find his mother dead in her bathtub in another apparent suicide but there's a message on the mirror: "I tried to warn you."