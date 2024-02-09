American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 Release Date Revealed by FX

Season 12 of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story premiered last fall, just in time for Halloween, but the writers' and actors' strikes of 2023 caused delays in production, with FX confirming today that American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 will premiere on April 3rd. The second half of the season will include four episodes, while the first half contained five episodes. The last episode to air was the installment "Preech," which aired on October 18th. Like other FX series, new episodes of American Horror Story will be available on Hulu the day after their initial broadcast. Stay tuned for updates on American Horror Story: Delicate before it returns on April 3rd.

Based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, in American Horror Story: Delicate, "After multiple failed attempts at IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood." The season stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Odessa A'zion, and Zachary Quinto.

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," Valentine previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about her book. "It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

She continued, "[Alien is] really a movie about pregnancy, but it's been written by a man who doesn't understand that that's what he's writing about ... It's what happens when a guy thinks, 'What's the scariest possible thing I can come up with?' And it's this idea of, what if you're growing this creature inside of you and it's using your resources to get bigger and you can't control it? It has a mind of its own, and then one day it just bursts out of you in this gruesome, bloody mess. When I first saw it when I was a kid, it didn't occur to me that that's basically what pregnancy is, but at six months pregnant, I'm like, 'Oh, wow! That's just a pregnancy story without the pregnancy.' That was the seed right there."

In addition to American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2, fans can look forward to a Season 13 of the series, which has already been confirmed by FX. How much longer the anthology series could run past Season 13 is yet to be confirmed.

