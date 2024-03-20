American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 Trailer Released

American Horror Story: Delicate is coming back for Part 2 on April 3rd and things are about to get so much worse for Anna Victoria Alcott. On Wednesday, FX released the official trailer for the upcoming final episodes of American Horror Story: Delicate, revealing an Anna who is eating bones and dealing with more spider babies — as well as a shocking kiss. And that's only scratching the surface. You can check the trailer out for yourself below.

The first half of American Horror Story: Delicate aired last year — the last episode of the season to have aired was "Preech" back on October 18th with that episode not only offering a bit of insight on what dark machinations might be going on surrounding Anna's (Emma Roberts) pregnancy, but also saw Anna resolve to do whatever it takes to win an Oscar after her rival is decapitated in a car crash and her best friend/publicist Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) asks her if she wants said Oscar more than she wants a baby.

What is American Horror Story: Delicate About?

Based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, in American Horror Story: Delicate, "After multiple failed attempts at IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood." The season stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Odessa A'zion, and Zachary Quinto.

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," Valentine previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about her book. "It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

She continued, "[Alien is] really a movie about pregnancy, but it's been written by a man who doesn't understand that that's what he's writing about ... It's what happens when a guy thinks, 'What's the scariest possible thing I can come up with?' And it's this idea of, what if you're growing this creature inside of you and it's using your resources to get bigger and you can't control it? It has a mind of its own, and then one day it just bursts out of you in this gruesome, bloody mess. When I first saw it when I was a kid, it didn't occur to me that that's basically what pregnancy is, but at six months pregnant, I'm like, 'Oh, wow! That's just a pregnancy story without the pregnancy.' That was the seed right there."

American Horror Story Has Already Been Renewed for Season 13

While there was a delay in the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate, the series has already been renewed for Season 13. Back in 2020, FX renewed the horror anthology through to Season 13 which means that even with this delay, there is still at least one more season of the series to come.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 returns on April 3rd on FX.

Are you looking forward to the return of American Horror Story: Delicate? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.