American Horror Story: Delicate Gets Poster to Celebrate Return

American Horror Story: Delicate is set to return with Part 2 in just a few weeks on April 3rd and now, we're getting a new poster teasing what's to come. On social media, series star Emma Roberts shared a new poster featuring her character, Anna Victoria Alcott, pregnant and holding back dark figures with the simple, but ominous caption "here we go again". You can check it out for yourself below.

When American Horror Story: Delicate returns for Part 2 next month, it will have been a bit of time since Part 1. The last episode to have aired of Season 12 was "Preech", back on October 18th. That episode offered some backstory on the mysterious woman, Io Preecher as well as delivered some startling news when Anna gets a phone call that her rival Babette has been decapitated in a car crash mere hours after Anna confirmed that she is willing to do whatever it takes to win an Oscar.

What is American Horror Story: Delicate About?

Based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, in American Horror Story: Delicate, "After multiple failed attempts at IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood." The season stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Odessa A'zion, and Zachary Quinto.

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," Valentine previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about her book. "It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

She continued, "[Alien is] really a movie about pregnancy, but it's been written by a man who doesn't understand that that's what he's writing about ... It's what happens when a guy thinks, 'What's the scariest possible thing I can come up with?' And it's this idea of, what if you're growing this creature inside of you and it's using your resources to get bigger and you can't control it? It has a mind of its own, and then one day it just bursts out of you in this gruesome, bloody mess. When I first saw it when I was a kid, it didn't occur to me that that's basically what pregnancy is, but at six months pregnant, I'm like, 'Oh, wow! That's just a pregnancy story without the pregnancy.' That was the seed right there."

American Horror Story Has Already Been Renewed for Season 13

While there was a delay in the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate, the series has already been renewed for Season 13. Back in 2020, FX renewed the horror anthology through to Season 13 which means that even with this delay, there is still at least one more season of the series to come.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 returns on April 3rd on FX.