American Horror Story Star Missed Emmy's Reunion Due to Weather

Monday night's Emmy Awards didn't just honor the best of television from the past year, the ceremony paid homage to iconic and groundbreaking television series as well with the production featuring recreated settings and cast reunions from beloved shows such as Grey's Anatomy, Cheers, Martin, Ally McBeal and more. However, there was one reunion that didn't quite go as planned. While American Horror Story star Dylan McDermott appeared to present the award for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — complete with a recreation of the front gate of the infamous Murder House from Season 1 of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created series, it turns out that he was supposed to be joined by co-star Connie Britton. Now, the reason why Britton couldn't attend has been revealed — weather.

According to Deadline, Britton, who is filming Netflix's limited series Zero Day in New York and Connecticut was in Los Angeles and had even attended Emmy rehearsals virtually due to a scheduling conflict in anticipation of attending the ceremony. However, she ended up having to return to the East Coast for work earlier than planned because of weather forecasts calling for a snowstorm. Even without Britton able to make the ceremony, there was still a reunion of sorts for American Horror Story at the Emmys. McDermott was joined on stage by the infamous Rubber Man — though it turned out to be Anthony Anderson in the suit.

The Cast of Grey's Anatomy Also Reunited At The 2024 Emmy Awards

While the stars of the first season of American Horror Story didn't quite get to come together for an on-stage reunion, much of the first season cast of another iconic series did — Grey's Anatomy. During the ceremony, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., and Ellen Pompeo were joined by former Grey's co-stars Justin Chambers and Katherine Heigl in what largely functioned as a mini-reunion of the cast of the long-running series' first season.

"When the first episode of Grey's Anatomy aired in March 2005, I'm not sure Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships," Pompeo said.

"As we start our 20th season, we are officially the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history," Wilson added.

When Will American Horror Story Return?

American Horror Story is currently in its twelfth season with American Horror Story: Delicate, based off Danielle Valentine's novel, Delicate Condition. The series aired Part One last fall as the season had not completed production prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. At this time, it's not clear exactly when the series will return with Part Two, though it is anticipated sometime in 2024.

Additionally, American Horror Story has already been renewed for Season 13. Back in 2020, FX renewed the horror anthology series to Season 13, which means that even with the delay for the remainder of Season 12, there is still at least one more season of the iconic series yet to come.