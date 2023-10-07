American Horror Story: Delicate: Anna Needs Crisis PR in "Vanishing Twin" Preview

FX has released a preview for "Vanishing Twin", the upcoming fourth episode of American Horror Story: Delicate, the twelfth season of the long-running horror anthology series. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 11th. After the end of this week's "When the Bough Breaks," Anna suspects that she is still pregnant all signs pointing to her having a miscarriage earlier in the season. However, this preview suggests that there has indeed been a miracle — but her professional life may be a bit more complicate. The preview also shows Anna in need of crisis PR. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

What is American Horror Story: Delicate About?

Based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, in American Horror Story: Delicate "after multiple failed attempts at IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood." The season stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Odessa A'zion, and Zachary Quinto.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," Quinto previously said of Kardashian. Quinto appeared in the second episode, "Rockabye", as a presenter at an awards ceremony. "She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice. She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," co-creator Ryan Murphy shared in a statement with The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Kim Kardashian Previously Revealed that She Got an Acting Coach for Her AHS Role.

Earlier this year, Kardashian revealed that she got an acting coach to help her prepare for her role in American Horror Story: Delicate.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month, but production has already started and I'm so excited," Kardashian revealed. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."

When Kardashian was asked specifically about acting lessons, she confirmed that she was in fact taking them, "I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

American Horror Story: Delicate airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on FX.