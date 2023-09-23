Kim Kardashian Earning Praise for Her American Horror Story: Delicate Debut

American Horror Story returned this week for its twelfth season, subtitled Delicate, and while fans were eagerly anticipating this latest installment of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created horror anthology series, they were also a little apprehensive as well. American Horror Story: Delicate is the first season to be based on specific source material — in this case, Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition — as well as the first to be showrun by someone other than Murphy. It was also announced earlier this year that the season would star Kim Kardashian in her AHS debut and while fans may have been apprehensive at first, the season premiere left fans raving not only about the fresh new storyline but Kardashian's performance as well.

On social media, American Horror Story viewers soon took to sounding off on Kardashian's performance as Siobhan, the publicist and best friend of Emma Roberts' Anna Victoria Alcott, an actress on the rise who is also struggling with infertility and slowly begins to fear that someone or something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood. Some fans felt that Kardashian was the best part of the season thus far while others were simply pleasantly surprised by how good she was in just the first episode. Others weren't entirely surprised, as Kardashian has previously said that she took acting lessons to prepare for the role. Earlier this year, Kardashian revealed that she got an acting coach to help her prepare for her role in American Horror Story: Delicate.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month, but production has already started and I'm so excited," Kardashian revealed. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."

When Kardashian was asked specifically about acting lessons, she confirmed that she was in fact taking them, "I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

American Horror Story: Delicate airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on FX.