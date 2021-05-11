American Horror Story: Angelica Ross Teases Season 10 Will Be "Legendary"

✖

Much about the upcoming tenth season of American Horror Story, titled American Horror Story: Double Feature is a mystery with the biggest piece of information eager fans have is that the season will take the unique approach of being split into two stories, "one by the sea, one by the land". Fans also know that the season will feature quite a few familiar faces from previous seasons, including Angelica Ross. Ross made her AHS debut in American Horror Story: 1984 and according to Ross, who also stars as Candy on Pose, Double Feature -- and her new AHS character -- is going to be "legendary".

"I honestly was just super excited to get back to work," Ross told Entertainment Weekly. "Once I started reading the script for the first six episodes, which are the first half of the [Double] Feature... This is my favorite role next to Candy. I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notices, but my look in this show is definitely my favorite of all looks. I'm just super excited for the fans to see who this next character is, because I think that it's going to be legendary. I gagged at how the story arc ends."

Ross also explained that American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy has her wearing her natural hair in the upcoming season, something that she says affirms her as a Black woman and will be affirming to other women as well.

"Ryan Murphy requested that I wear my natural hair," Ross said. "That's why I feel the most beautiful in this role. They are doing things with my natural hair that just really affirms me as a Black woman and I think is going to affirm other Black women who watch the show that see other characters who don't wear wigs and who wear natural hair textures -- and short hair at that. I think it's going to be beautiful and I can't wait for the audience to see it."

In addition to Ross, returning cast members for American Horror Story: Double Feature include Leslie Grossman, Frances Conroy, Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock, Evan Peters. Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, and Lily Rabe. One newcomer confirmed to appear that has turned heads is former child actor Macaulay Culkin, others include Kaia Gerber, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Paris Jackson, and Spencer Novich. The series has been renewed through Season 13.

