American Horror Story Set Photo Spoils Return of Evan Peters' Classic Character

A lot about American Horror Story: Double Feature, the eagerly-anticipated tenth season of the horror anthology series, remains a mystery but a new set photo may have just spoiled the return of one iconic franchise character, Evan Peters' Tate Langdon. A new photo shared online appears to show Peters on set in costume as the character, complete with a black and green striped sweater.

If Peters is reprising his role as Tate in Double Feature, it's a lot to unpack. The last time American Horror Story fans saw Tate was Season 8, American Horror Story: Apocalypse. That season served as a sort of multi-season crossover in which young Michael Langdon grew up to become the Antichrist, literally bringing about the end of the world. In the episode "Return to Murder House", Madison (Emma Roberts) reunites the ghosts of Tate with Violet Harmon (Taissa Farmiga), briefly giving them a happy ending. However, these events are undone by Mallory (Billie Lourd) who travels back in time to reverse Michael's (Cody Fern) actions that brought about the Apocalypse by killing him before he could come into his power. This arguably altered the timeline completely so that Madison would never go to Murder House and meet ghost Tate and Violet in the first place.

Tate appearing in Double Feature might answer the question of what Tate's fate was after Apocalypse, but only deepens the mystery about what Double Feature is about. When revealing the season's title, Murphy announced that the season would really be more like two mini-seasons in one calendar year, one set by the sea and one set by the sand. Returning cast member Leslie Grossman clarified it a bit by explaining it's one season with two stories. A few additional details emerged when Angelica Ross recently appeared on The Ellen Show and described the season as a "bloodbath".

"This new season is just incredible. I've already started working with Frances Conroy," Ross said. "The OG fans of American Horror Story are going to be thrilled because it's just got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, just all of the OGs there. But then there's, It's just going to be a bloodbath. All I can say is, it's gonna be a bloodbath. I don't know if I can watch."

In addition to Grossman, Ross, Conroy, Paulson, Peters, and Wittrock, returning cast members for American Horror Story: Double Feature also include Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, and Lily Rabe. One newcomer confirmed to appear that has turned heads is former child actor Macaulay Culkin, others include Kaia Gerber, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Spencer Novich. The series has been renewed through Season 13.

