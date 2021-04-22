Paris Jackson To Appear On American Horror Story Season 10

✖

Fans are eager to see what American Horror Story has up its sleeve for the anticipated 10th season, and while details are still coming together, we do know that Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, will be appearing in at least one episode of the series (via TMZ). Season 10 is going to be split into 2 mini-seasons, and production sources have said that she will be appearing in the second mini-season. We still have a few questions in regards to what role she's playing and how big of a part it is, but we do know that the second mini-season is called "A second by the sand".

The first mini-season is going by the name One set by the sea, and includes a stellar cast featuring series vets Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates as well as Macaulay Culkin. The season is being called American Horror Story: Double Feature, and you can clearly see why.

Jackson has appeared in a number of television projects, including the role of Rachel Wells in FOX's Star and the comedy film Gringo. She's also busy with her band The Struts, who recently dropped a music video for their single Low Key In Love.

As for Double Feature, we learned a few more details as to what to expect from the new season from cast member Angelica Ross, who teased that it is going to be quite bloody.

"This new season is just incredible. I've already started working with Frances Conroy," Ross said. "The OG fans of 'American Horror Story' are going to be thrilled because it's just got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, just all of the OGs there. But then there's, It's just going to be a bloodbath. All I can say is, it's gonna be a bloodbath. I don't know if I can watch."

Ross, Paulson, Bates, and Culkin will be joined by Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Kaia Gerber, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Spencer Novich, and we also know that the show has been renewed by FOX through season 13, so fans will be getting a few more horror stories before the show even comes close to ending its successful run.

Are you excited for season 10? Let us know in the comments!