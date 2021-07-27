American Horror Story: Double Feature Full Teaser Trailer Released

The tenth season of American Horror Story is arriving next month and fans still don't know exactly what the new installment of the popular series is about. Dubbed American Horror Story: Double Feature, we know that the new season will deal with two different stories. On Tuesday morning, FX pulled back the curtain on AHS: Double Feature, revealing a full-length teaser trailer that answers a few questions, while creating a whole lot more. You can take a look at the trailer in the video above!

This teaser reveals that the two stories in Double Feature are called "Red Tide," which will be set at some kind of beach, and "Death Valley," which seems to be set in the southwest. The first story deals with a vampiric-type creature, while aliens are coming from the latter.

Double Feature's trailer gets pretty strange when the alien and creature start making out, which fits Ryan Murphy's style from previous AHS installments and teases that the two stories will come together at some point. The logline for the season simply states, "A collision of terror like you've never seen."

The new season of American Horror Story will feature a mix of both new faces and returning franchise stars. Double Feature's cast includes Denis O'Hare, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Neal McDonough.

There's no telling yet how those two casts will be split up between the two stories this season, though creator Ryan Murphy has revealed that they will be separate. The production had to pause earlier this month for a positive COVID-19 test, but it appears to still be on track for its premiere later this month.

American Horror Stories, an episode-by-episode anthology spinoff series, recently debuted on the FX on Hulu platform. Once that series comes to a close at the end of August, Double Feature will start airing new episodes on FX.

Are you looking forward to the new season of American Horror Story? What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres on FX on August 25th.