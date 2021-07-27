American Horror Story Star John Carroll Lynch Says Fans Won't Be Disappointed With "Double Feature"

✖

The tenth season of American Horror Story, titled "Double Feature", will debut just a month from now on Wednesday, August 25th and while details on the eagerly anticipated season remain few, series star John Carroll Lynch wants fans to know that not only will it actually be more fun knowing very little going into the season, he says they won't be disappointed. Speaking with The Wrap Lynch, who also appears in the American Horror Story spinoff American Horror Stories, said that there wasn't anything that he could share about "Double Feature".

"I can say nothing about it," Lynch said. "These things, there's such an iron pot lid on everything being created. And I understand it to a certain degree, because the amount of anger and frustration and also that things can be canceled before they even come out, because people are frustrated by some aspect of the intellectual property idea. The idea that we're like, 'Hey listen, everybody. Just relax, take it easy, watch something and be surprised. You don't have to know about it beforehand.' It's actually more fun."

Lynch also acknowledged the long wait for Season 10 but said that fans won't be disappointed.

"I know. That's the other part, what's happened with the pandemic has slowed everything down," Lynch said. "But I mean, I love that it's 'Double Feature'. I love it. I mean, you're not going to be disappointed."

Even with details about "Double Feature" being played so close to the vest, there are a few things we do know about the upcoming season. Unlike previous seasons of the series, which have had one plot across all of the episodes, American Horror Story: Double Feature will have two main stories split across ten episodes. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy has also previously hinted that "Double Feature" see the two stories take place "by the sand" and one "by the sea" with two entirely separate casts. A member of the cast, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, recently shared a photo revealing that the season premiere will be titled "Cape Fear".

In addition to Armstrong, "Double Feature" will see a few other new faces to the franchise join its ranks including none other than Macaulay Culkin. Plenty of returning cast members from the franchise will return though including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Frances Conroy, Denis O'Hare, and Finn Wittrock.

American Horror Story: Double Feature is scheduled to debut on FX on August 25th after the spinoff series American Horror Stories comes to a conclusion on Hulu.