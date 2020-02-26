American Horror Story Season 10 Adds Macaulay Culkin, Full Cast Revealed

American Horror Story season 10 has cast Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin as one of its leads. That big reveal came with Ryan Murphy’s announcement of the full cast for American Horror Story season 10. The other big reveal besides Culkin was confirmation that long time AHS alumni Sarah Paulson and Even Peters are both returning for season 10, after sitting out season 9’s “1984” storyline. As TV Line reports, additional cast members for American Horror Story season 10 include Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

You can watch the moody first teaser announcing the cast, in the video below:

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the American Horror Story Season 10 premise. Ryan Murphy teased that season 10 would reunite some fan-favorite actors – he did not say that he would also be casting one of the most iconic child stars ever to also be a part of it.

Macaulay Culkin has grown out of his troubled time as a child actor, taking on a more mature career in movies like Party Monster, and Saved!. Culkin also tapped into the comedic side of entertainment, playing himself on The Jim Gaffigan Show, or spoofing his own onscreen persona in Robot Chicken. He even reprised his Home Alone role as Kevin McCallister for Google’s 2018 ad campaign for its smart home device. We haven’t seen Culkin tackle horror since his role as Henry in the 1993 horror / thriller The Good Son, so it would be a nice refreshing turn from the actor if he were to tap into his dark side again.

Of course, this is American Horror Story we’re talking about; it impossible to know for sure what kind of role Ryan Murphy picked Culkin to play. It could be anything from a demented killer, to a riff on his own real-life career as a former child star and/or celebrity bad boy.

American Horror Story has been something of a mixed bag in the last few seasons; Murphy has gone for everything from political satire (“Cult”) to retro-horror kitsch (“1984”) to big crossovers within its own continuity (“Apocalypse”). Until we even get a seasonal title, it’s impossible to really even speculate about where we could be headed – beyond the possibility of a nice scenic beach.