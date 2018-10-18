‘Annabelle 3’ Casts Katie Sarife in Leading Role

Katie Sarife, who starred in Disney’s Girl Meets World, will be starring in the upcoming Annabelle 3, which is slated to hit theaters on July 3, 2019.

The actress joins the previously announced Madison Iseman and McKenna Grace, as well as Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. This marks the first time Wilson and Farmiga have starred in a spin-off of The Conjuring franchise, though they will only be appearing in supporting roles.

Deadline details the plot as taking place after the events of the original The Conjuring with “the Warrens bringing the Annabelle doll to a place where she can no longer wreak havoc: their Artifacts Room. Annabelle awakens the room’s evil which sets its sights on a new target: the Warrens’ ten year-old daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace). Sarife will play the friend of Judy’s cousin and babysitter. All together they deal with Annabelle’s chaos.”

The first film debuted in 2013 and quietly kicked off one of the most successful horror franchises of all time, despite not featuring any masked killers. After the success of the original film, the first Annabelle debuted in 2014, which earned itself a prequel with last year’s Annabelle: Creation. This new film jumps forward in time to deliver audiences a new tale of terror.

The franchise also has a proper sequel to The Conjuring, with a third film also being developed, while The Nun, a spin-off from The Conjuring 2, debuted last month.

The new Annabelle film was written and will be directed by Gary Dauberman, who wrote The Conjuring 2 and The Nun. The filmmaker recently shared details about how this new film will be different from other films in the franchise.

“It’s what happens when Annabelle comes into the artifact room. Much like Swamp Thing, what happens when Annabelle comes into the artifact room and how she affects her environment,” Dauberman shared with SlashFilm.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, franchise creator James Wan offered a light-hearted comparison to how the narrative would unfold.

“Annabelle basically activates all the other haunted artifacts in that room,” Wan revealed. “So, it’s basically A Night at the Museum, with Annabelle!”

Dauberman, who was also in attendence at the convention, then noted, “Of course, it turns out she can also wreak havoc there. And she really awakens the evil within that room and they target the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy. So, that’s the set-up.”

Annabelle 3 heads into production this week and will land in theaters on July 3, 2019.

