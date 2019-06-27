Annabelle Comes Home: Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

The Conjuring Universe is one of the biggest franchises in horror now, and it has borrowed a few tricks from Marvel along the way. Given that trend, viewers heading out to see The Conjuring Universe’s latest installment are surely wondering: Does Annabelle Comes Home have a post-credits scene?

If you’re wondering whether it’s worth sitting through the credits of Annabelle 3, don’t: there is nothing to see, once the credits start rolling.

Annabelle Comes Home, doesn’t offer any hint at all about what comes next in the Conjuring Universe saga; no post-credits or mid-credits scenes – no final scares to catch relaxing viewers off guard. In fact, unlike most Conjuring Universe films (or horror films in general), there are no big shocks, scares, or surprises anywhere in the final moments of Annabelle Comes Home.

The film is, admittedly, a little disappointing in that respect. The previous installment, Annabelle: Creation, ended with a major reveal about the sequel connected to the original film, and even had a post-credits scene that introduced the spinoff film for Conjuring 2 and Annabelle 2 monster, The Nun. One would think that Annabelle 3 would do the same kind of connective threading or universe expansion, but apparently not.

Overall, Annabelle Comes Home is a generally disappointing follow up to Creation – here’s what we had to say about it in our official Annabelle Comes Home video review, which you can watch above:

“In the end, Annabelle Comes Home falls squarely in the middle of the trilogy; it’s better than the first installment, but nowhere near as good as the sequel. There are some fun ties to the larger Conjuring franchise for longtime fans – and maybe even some teases of where the franchise is headed next, so be on the lookout.”

Synopsis: Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But a not so normal night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target – the Warren’s ten-year-old daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace), and her babysitters (Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife).

Annabelle Comes Home is now in theaters.