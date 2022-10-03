Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Watch First Teaser Trailer for the AMC Series

The 13th witch arrives in the first teaser trailer for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. Based on Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, the adaptation joins Interview With the Vampire as the second series in AMC's Immortal Universe. Premiering in early 2023 on AMC and AMC+, Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario (Percy Jackson, The White Lotus) as Dr. Rowan Fielding, an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

AMC aired the first footage Sunday during the cable series premiere of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, teasing a full trailer coming soon. Watch it above.

Mayfair Witches also stars Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) as Cortland Mayfair, current reigning patriarch of the Mayfair clan with a voracious appetite for more money, more power and more life; and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) as Lasher, a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years. The cast includes Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass) as Diedre, Beth Grant (Dollface) as Carlotta, Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) as EllieJen Richards (Clarice) as Jojo, and Tongayi Chirisa (iZombie) as Citroen.

Mark Johnson (Interview With the Vampire, AMC's Halt and Catch Fire and Better Call Saul) serves as executive producer; Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex) and Michelle Ashford (The Pacific) co-created the series and also serve as writers/executive producers.

In 2020, The Walking Dead producers AMC Networks acquired the rights to an expansive collection of Rice's iconic works, encompassing 18 titles including The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches series. AMC's Anne Rice catalog includes The Vampire Chronicles Series: "Interview with the Vampire," "The Vampire Lestat," "The Queen of the Damned," "The Tale of the Body Thief," "Memnoch The Devil," "The Vampire Armand," "Pandora," "Vittorio the Vampire," "Blood and Gold," "Prince Lestat," "Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis," and "Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat."

From The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches Series, titles include "The Witching Hour," "Lasher," "Taltos;" and The Vampire Chronicles/The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches- Crossover Novels "Merrick," "Blackwood Farm" and "Blood Canticle

The eight-episode first season of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is slated to premiere in early 2023 on AMC and AMC+.