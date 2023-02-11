Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Lasher Comes Calling in "Transference" Clip (Exclusive)

Last week on AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) finally truly came face to face with Lasher (Jack Huston), giving in and to "play his game" after she and Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) were trapped in the Mayfair House in exchange for Sip's freedom. Now that Rowan has finally connected to Lasher, everything has changed for her — and it may not necessarily be something Rowan wants. In a new clip for this week's episode, "Transference", shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, Lasher pays Rowan a visit and Rowan finds herself playing with fire.

In the clip, which you can check out in the video player above, Lasher comes to Rowan while she's in bed with Sip and begins to show her some of what her powers can allow her to do — including literally play with fire. But while there seems to be some joy for Rowan in this new discovery, there's certainly a darker undertone to the exchange. As Lasher makes clear to Rowan, he's part of her and always with her. That doesn't seem like something Rowan will be particularly interested in. According to the official episode description, "Rowan participates in a Mayfair ritual to relinquish Lasher. Sip seeks answers at the Talamasca."

With just three episodes — including "Transference" — left in the first season of the series, the stakes are only going to get higher from here, something Chirisa has previously teased.

"Now that you've seen episode five, the stakes keep getting hotter and hotter and higher and higher," Chirisa told Entertainment Weekly. "This is the beginning of the end in so many ways, I think people's true characters and intentions are now starting to reveal themselves. Anybody could be the victim and the perpetrator of what's about to happen next, so stay tuned."

Will there be a second season of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches?

AMC recently announced that Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches has been renewed for a second season. Production on Season 2 of the series is expected to begin later this year in New Orleans.

"What a start to our Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with two series that are driving cultural conversation, attracting significant linear viewership and now stand as the top two new series in the history of AMC+," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, previously said. "We are grateful for the way fans have responded to these shows and to the creative teams that delivered on the promise of these stories and characters in new and highly engaging ways. Thanks to... the entire cast of 'Mayfair,' led by the remarkable Alexandra Daddario, for delivering an entertaining and highly watchable series and putting firmly in place another key foundational element of this dynamic universe."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC and AMC+.