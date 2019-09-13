Are You Afraid of the Dark? Trailer Released

After weeks of offering horror fans small teasers, the first official trailer for the upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark? miniseries reboot event has debuted. The upcoming series is set to embrace two major trends in the world of horror, which is the effectiveness of anthology horror stories and ’90s nostalgia, all while offering audiences a family-friendly yet frightening experience. The new series looks to be making a slight twist to the premise of the original series, which offered little in the way of a narrative thread outside of the episodic stories, with this new approach seemingly delivering fans an update on the concept with an overall storyline for the Midnight Society.

Through three hour-long episodes, the series introduces an entirely new Midnight Society group of kids who tell a terrifying tale about the Carnival of Doom, only to have the events of the story come to life.

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Gavin, played by Sam Ashe Arnold (Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.); Akiko, played by Miya Cech (Rim of the World, Always Be My Maybe); Louise, played by Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl, The Worst Witch); Graham, played by Jeremy Taylor (IT, Goosebumps 2:Haunted Halloween); and Rachel, played by Lyliana Wray (Top Gun: Maverick, Black-ish). The Carnival of Doom’s ringmaster, Mr. Tophat, is played by Rafael Casal (Blindspotting).

The Are You Afraid of the Dark? limited series is produced by ACE Entertainment (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date) with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers. The series is written by BenDavid Grabinski (Skiptrace) and directed by Dean Israelite (Power Rangers movie, Project Almanac), both of whom will also executive produce.

Inspired by the classic art of storytelling, Nickelodeon‘s original Are You Afraid of the Dark? series ran from 1992-1996 and 1999-2000 and broke the mold by exploring a whole new genre of entertainment. One of the network’s most iconic series from the ’90s, Are You Afraid of the Dark? delivered riveting stories of horror to young audiences, all from a kid’s perspective. Are You Afraid of the Dark? was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel.

Stay tuned for details on the Are You Afraid of the Dark? miniseries before it debuts this October.

