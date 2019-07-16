Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Adds Avengers: Endgame and Deadwood Stars

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead has officially rounded out its cast. On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter announced a slew of new actors who will be joining the upcoming zombie heist thriller.

Joining the film are Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick Ass) Chris D’Elia (You, Undateable) Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

The cast of Army of the Dead also includes Dave Bautista (Stuber, Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy), and Huma Qureshi (Viceroy’s House, Gangs of Wasseypur).

Army of the Dead will be set during a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas and see a man who brings together a group of mercenaries to venture into the quarantined zone to pull off “the greatest heist ever attempted”. Snyder came up with the story for Army of the Dead, and co-wrote the script with Shay Hatten. Producers on the project include Snyder and his wife Deborah, Wesley Coller, Ori Marmur, and Andrew Norman. Filming on the project is expected to begin in July.

This marks Snyder’s first feature film since Justice League, which he stepped away from in 2017 due to a family tragedy. It also marks his return to the zombie genre, after 2004’s Dawn of the Dead.

“There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one,” Snyder said when the project was first announced. “I love to honor canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself through a genre. It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware — but not in a wink-to-the-camera way — balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen. No one’s ever let me completely loose [like this].”

“With Army [of the Dead], it’s difficult not to do to a social statement because the movie is about building a wall for refugees and veterans but it’s also fun to do a zombie heist in Vegas.” Snyder elaborated in a recent interview. “It makes it richer and better. I can’t help myself. I’ve always worked in a self-reflective way. Cinema is a reflective art form.”

