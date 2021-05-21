Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

✖

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"

Army of the Dead marks Snyder's latest film and his highest reviewed since his debut feature, and other zombie movie, 2004's Dawn of the Dead remake. In fact, Army of the Dead has been in development for over a decade, originally put into development back in 2007 with another filmmaker attached to direct. Following Snyder's falling out with Warner Bros. Pictures, where he had made almost all of his movies at that point, Netflix and Snyder teamed up to bring the project, languishing in development hell, to life.

Though the project almost didn't see the light of day, Netflix seems confident in it and have already started work on expanding the franchise in a big way. A prequel movie has already been shot featuring much of the same cast, and an animated TV series is also in the works. Even then, Snyder isn't ruling out the possibility of a direct follow-up.

"Well, absolutely," Snyder said when asked if he's interested in making a sequel, CBR reported. "But can I, I don't think I'm allowed to say that. I don't think that's, like, a thing. They like, you know, that's like, but suffice it to say that, yes, I am very excited. If it were possible, or if anyone was interested in it to continue the adventures of this world will be fun. So no, man, zombie oyster. These oysters can become zombies."

Now playing in select theaters, Army of the Dead will be released on Netflix on May 21st.