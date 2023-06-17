Beetlejuice 2: Composer Danny Elfman "Excited" to Return

Beetlejuice 2 is officially shooting principal photography with the likes of Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Tim Burton returning to reprise their roles as part of the cult classic's cast and crew. Another familiar face returning is Danny Elfman, a frequent Burton collaborator who is scoring the sequel just over three decades after he scored the first one. As you might expect, Elfman is glad to be back in the saddle.

"To get a chance 35 years later to do it again, that's the weirdest sequel ever," the composer said in a recent chat with GQ. "I'm really excited to get back into that."

Earlier this year, Elfman revealed he's already been working on the project, which is currently in production in and around London.

"I love being a fly on the wall when he's shooting. I'll be doing that in a couple of months, as you may know, on another Tim Burton project," Elfman shared with Deadline in regards to collaborating with Burton on both Wednesday and the Beetlejuice sequel. "That is very exciting, to return to that world."

"I said, 'He's not even going to look that much different. That's the beauty of the Beetlejuice makeup. He already looked like he was 150 in the first one,'" Elfman said of Keaton's reprisal of the eponymous ghoul.

He added, "It's perfect, you know? Everybody else has to play the next generation, except for Michael. I mean, he's still like really fit and really active and really on it. And with the Beetlejuice makeup, I can't even imagine it's going to look like he's changed practically at all. So, I can't wait for that."

Who's all in Beetlejuice 2?

Not only is Tim Burton returning to direct Ryder, Keaton, and Catherine O'Hara in the project, but several other big names have also joined the project. Amongst the newcomers are Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci.

Beetlejuice 2 lands in theaters on September 6, 2024. The first film can be streamed on Hulu.