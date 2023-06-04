Beetlejuice 2: Michael Keaton Confirms Practical Effects for Sequel

Tim Burton's Beetlejuice was released back in 1988, and there have been rumors for years of a sequel. Now, the movie is finally in the works with Burton returning alongside Michael Keaton as the titular character and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz. The sequel will also feature the return of Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz in addition to franchise newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci. Fans have already gotten a glimpse at some set photos from the production, and many of Burton's longtime collaborators are working on the film. In fact, it sounds like the new movie is going to look and feel like the original. Keaton recently spoke with Empire and teased some practical effects.

"Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin' fun you can have working," Keaton shared. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie ... There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."

Keaton added, "[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, 'If it happens, first of all, we've both said we're doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F*ckin' great. It's the most fun I've had working on a movie in I can't tell you how long."

Will Danny Elfman Score Beetlejuice 2?

This week, Danny Elfman celebrated his 70th birthday, but the Oscar-nominated composer isn't slowing down. The composer, who has worked on many projects with Elfman over the years, recently implied that he would be making a return for the Beetlejuice sequel. Elfman shared the information with Deadline, with the outlet also noting that the script is expected to be written by Wednesday's Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

"I love being a fly on the wall when he's shooting. I'll be doing that in a couple of months, as you may know, on another Tim Burton project," Elfman shared with Deadline in regards to collaborating with Burton on both Wednesday and the Beetlejuice sequel. "That is very exciting, to return to that world."

When asked how Keaton can return, Elfman noted, "I said, 'He's not even going to look that much different. That's the beauty of the Beetlejuice makeup. He already looked like he was 150 in the first one.'" He added, "It's perfect, you know? Everybody else has to play the next generation, except for Michael. I mean, he's still like really fit and really active and really on it. And with the Beetlejuice makeup, I can't even imagine it's going to look like he's changed practically at all. So, I can't wait for that."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Beetlejuice sequel.