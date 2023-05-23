New Beetlejuice 2 Set Photos Tease Spooky Sequence

Principal photography has started on Beetlejuice 2, with the likes of Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and Michael Keaton descending upon London to shoot their respective roles. Days after set-tracking paparazzi capture photos of Ryder's return as Lydia Deetz, more photos have surfaced of the picture's set. In a new post on Twitter, a spooky sequence is teased through some of the buildings being built.

Shared by Mad Monster Magazine, a crypt and church can be seen mid-construction, with the former sporting macabre details. See the photos yourself below.

A couple more #BehindtheScenes #Beetlejuice2 set pics. Some sort of Crypt maybe? Currently filming in Buckinghamshire U.K under the secret title “Blue Hawaii” Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega. Beetlejuice 2 will likely be released in 2024. pic.twitter.com/Ok92IV6pZi — Mad Monster (@MadMonsterMag) May 23, 2023

Who's all in Beetlejuice 2?

Not only is Tim Burton returning to direct Ryder, Keaton, and O'Hara in the project, but several other big names have also joined the project. Amongst the newcomers are Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci.

On top of that, Burton has once again entrusted Danny Elfman with the score, who's already at work on the project. "I love being a fly on the wall when he's shooting. I'll be doing that in a couple of months, as you may know, on another Tim Burton project," Elfman shared with Deadline in regards to collaborating with Burton on both Wednesday and the Beetlejuice sequel. "That is very exciting, to return to that world."

"I said, 'He's not even going to look that much different. That's the beauty of the Beetlejuice makeup. He already looked like he was 150 in the first one,'" Elfman said of Keaton's reprisal of the eponymous ghoul.

He added, "It's perfect, you know? Everybody else has to play the next generation, except for Michael. I mean, he's still like really fit and really active and really on it. And with the Beetlejuice makeup, I can't even imagine it's going to look like he's changed practically at all. So, I can't wait for that."

Beetlejuice 2 lands in theaters on September 6, 2024. The first film can be streamed on Hulu.