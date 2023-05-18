Beetlejuice 2 Set Photos Showcase Winona Ryder's Return as Lydia Deetz

After years of rumors and reports, a Beetlejuice sequel is finally becoming a reality, to the point that our first looks at Winona Ryder's return as Lydia Deetz have been revealed in photos snapped of the set. In the original film, Lydia embraced a macabre lifestyle, which is exactly why she wasn't afraid of ghosts, and these set photos confirm that even if decades have passed, she clearly still prefers the darker perspectives of reality, as she is even sporting a hairstyle similar to the one she had when audiences met her. You can check out the set photos below before Beetlejuice 2 lands in theaters on September 6, 2024.

In addition to the new film seeing the return of Ryder, it will also see original stars Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara reprising their roles, with the sequel being helmed by Tim Burton. Newcomers to the franchise include Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci.

Whoa! Winona Ryder is back as Lydia Deetz on the set of Beetlejuice 2! pic.twitter.com/gwKIjaaMcq — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) May 18, 2023

The original 1988 film helped establish Burton's signature brand of darkly fantastical storytelling sensibilities, as did Batman, Edward Scissorhands, and Pee-wee's Big Adventure. In more recent years, Burton started exploring new themes, delivering audiences films like Dumbo, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, and Big Eyes. With these projects failing to resonate with viewers as strongly as his earlier efforts, last year saw him return to familiar territory by developing the Ortega-starring Wednesday. The series went on to become a major success for Burton and Ortega, which will surely have audiences excited to see their reunion in Beetlejuice 2.

The sequel will also see Burton continuing his partnership with composer Danny Elfman, who has delivered iconic music for Batman, Beetlejuice, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Earlier this month, Elfman addressed the upcoming collaboration.

"I love being a fly on the wall when he's shooting. I'll be doing that in a couple of months, as you may know, on another Tim Burton project," Elfman shared with Deadline in regards to collaborating with Burton on both Wednesday and the Beetlejuice sequel. "That is very exciting, to return to that world."

Despite decades having passed, Elfman also joked about how easy it would be to reprise the titular role for Michael Keaton, pointing out, "I said, 'He's not even going to look that much different. That's the beauty of the Beetlejuice makeup. He already looked like he was 150 in the first one.'"

Beetlejuice 2 lands in theaters on September 6, 2024.

