Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Editor Casts Doubt on Extended or Director's Cut

After more than 30 years of waiting, Beetlejuice fans were finally given a sequel with this month's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and much like in the original movie, Michael Keaton's iconic character only plays a supporting part in the adventure. For fans hoping that we could be getting more footage of the adventure on an upcoming home video release, editor Jay Prychidny recently confirmed to Bloody Disgusting that, while the movie underwent a number of tweaks during test screenings, the theatrical release is "essentially" the Director's Cut of the movie. With Rotten Tomatoes calculating a 77% positive score for critics and 82% positive score for audiences, it seems like a majority of viewers are happy with the released cut, though a home video release could come with exciting supplemental features. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters now.

"It's so wild seeing it with an audience. As the film got more and more refined, the audience engagement got higher and higher. The electric energy in the cinema and the laughter and the applause, that's so gratifying. That's really what you're doing it for: to entertain the audience," Prychidny revealed to the outlet. "The movie is the version that [director] Tim [Burton] wanted to make. It's essentially his Director's Cut."

In addition to earning positive critical reactions, the film also performed quite well at the box office, taking in $111 million this past weekend, making for the top opening of the year behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2. Despite the resounding success of the sequel, Burton himself has already ruled out the idea of developing a third movie.

"Let's do the math. It took 35 years to do this one," Burton previously joked to Deadline. "For another, I'd be over 100 [years old]. It could be possible thanks to medical science. But I don't think so."

After the success of the original movie, the characters were then translated into a Beetlejuice animated series, which ran for four seasons. In this sense, we can't rule out the world of this franchise being expanded in unexpected ways, and with Burton having developed The Addams Family spinoff Wednesday, he clearly is well versed in how to expand worlds by investing in ancillary characters.

