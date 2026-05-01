Paramount+ Adds One of the Best Sci-Fi Shows of All Time (Including its Prequel Series)

There’s never been a better time to be a sci-fi fan at Paramount+. After April brought the arrival of hit films like Arrival and Galaxy Quest, the streamer is kicking off May with the arrival of one of the best sci-fi shows ever, and that’s not all. Paramount+ subscribers will be able to stream all 74 episodes of the iconic series, which ran for four seasons on Syfy from 2004 until 2009, alongside its must-watch prequel show, with even more titles from the franchise joining them.

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Battlestar Galactica fans need to race to Paramount+, because the franchise just landed on the streamer. Beginning May 1st, every episode of Battlestar Galactica, the reboot of the original 1978 series, will be available to stream alongside the two-episode Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries, which served as the backdoor pilot and foundation of the story, introducing the characters and events that lead directly into the first season. The two shows will also be joined on Paramount+ by Battlestar Galactica: The Plan and the first and only season of Caprica.

Battlestar Galactica Is Quintessential Sci-Fi Masterpiece

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Can you really call yourself a sci-fi fan if you haven’t seen Battlestar Galactica? The answer to that is obviously yes, but there’s a strong case to be made that Battlestar Galactica is a must-watch show for any sci-fi fan, and it’s not one that will disappoint. The series is a landmark show that has had a major influence on sci-fi TV for years now and holds up from beginning to end, holding a near-perfect 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and being an absolute masterpiece of modern science fiction.

Battlestar Galactica built that strong reputation, which hasn’t wavered at all since it wrapped its four-season run, with its perfect blend of space opera with gritty, prestige-style drama and willingness to push boundaries and explore difficult themes. It’s more than just a space opera, the series putting its focus on human-centric storytelling with deeply flawed, realistic characters navigating impossible moral dilemmas, and in the post-9/11 era, it didn’t shy away from tackling issues such as civil liberties, religious conflict, the survival of a free society, and survivors’ guilt. That focus on emotional reality, paired with a shaky-cam, documentary-like shooting style, also made Battlestar Galactica an incredibly grounded, gritty, and realistic take on the genre. The series is ultimately a masterpiece of sci-fi storytelling, offering an unflinching exploration of human survival that is definitely worth watching, even if you’ve already seen it.

What’s New on Paramount+?

Paramount+’s sci-fi offerings are pretty light this May outside of the Battlestar Galactica franchise, but the streamer has already stocked tons of other great streaming options. May 1st brought the arrival of movies like Dinner for Schmucks, Face/Off, Nacho Libre, Rules of Engagement, the final two Scary Movie films, School of Rock, and We Were Soldiers. The remainder of Paramount+’s May arrivals are heavily focused on TV, with new Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch scheduled to premiere on May 15th as shows like NCIS and Elsbeth wrap their current seasons.

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