‘Beetlejuice’ Musical Full Cast Announced, Photos Released

The Tim Burton classic Beetlejuice is being reinvented as a musical, which has just confirmed its full cast and revealed an official photo. Check out the cast below before the musical opens for previews in March and officially on April 25th.

Alex Brightman was previously confirmed in the title role, with BroadwayWorld confirming that he will be joined by Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Rob McClure as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia.

The cast will also include Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean/Juno, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout.

The site describes the musical, “It’s showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole ‘being dead thing.’ Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.”

The upcoming musical joins productions like Evil Dead, Carrie, and Re-Animator as films that have been reimagined as musicals, despite their grim subject matter.

The major tweak to this musical is that the narrative will revolve around Lydia as opposed to the ghosts haunting the home.

“Refocusing the story on Lydia’s emotional journey, Lydia’s relationship to Beetlejuice — who were [both] more like secondary characters in the film — felt like a great way in,” director Alex Timbers previously shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Beetlejuice and Lydia are both trickster figures, in a way. Certainly Beetlejuice is, but musical theater has a great history of con men as characters when you think about Bialystock and Bloom or Harold Hill in The Music Man, so it felt to me that the DNA of those two characters felt like great musical theater protagonists in the way they work off each other.”

Check out Beetlejuice: The Musical The Musical The Musical when it opens for previews in March and officially on April 25th.

