John Carpenter Shares Which of His Films Would Make a Good Video Game (Exclusive)

Filmmaker John Carpenter has delivered audiences a number of rich and complex worlds with his movies, some of which have been embraced and expanded into other mediums. While his early feature film Escape from New York was turned into a rudimentary board game, more complex reimaginings of his worlds have been developed as tabletop experiences, while his 1982 film The Thing was turned into a video game in 2002. Being a fan of video games himself, Carpenter says that he could see his 1986 movie Big Trouble in Little China making for a good video game, while his 1987 Prince of Darkness likely wouldn't. His latest project, John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, premieres on Peacock on October 13th.

When asked by ComicBook.com about a film of his that would make a good video game, the filmmaker confirmed, "I don't know. I think, maybe ... Big Trouble in Little China, it seems to me would be a fun video game and kick ass. There's also, by the way, a Thing card game. I mean, there's a lot of these games. There's actually a They Live game. I don't know that there would ever be a Prince of Darkness game. I don't see that."

Carpenter's Halloween, as well as Big Trouble in Little China and The Thing, have been turned into board games, while Carpenter himself helped develop the upcoming video game Toxic Commando. With his many films touching upon horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, it seems like only a matter of time until a new video game is developed that immerses fans in his worlds.

As fans wait for the possibility of a John Carpenter video game, you can check out his new TV series Suburban Screams.

The new series is described, "John Carpenter's Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer, John Carpenter. The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns, and friendly neighbors of suburbia. Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers."

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams premieres on Peacock on October 13th. Stay tuned for updates on Toxic Commando.

