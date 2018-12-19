John Carpenter Would “Love” This ‘Big Trouble in Little China’ Reunion

John Carpenter returned to the world of horror filmmaking this year, serving as an executive producer and composer on the latest Halloween. The film also served as a reunion between Carpenter and Nick Castle, who played “The Shape” in the original 1978 Halloween and was in The Coupe De Villes with the filmmaker. Carpenter recently teased that he’d like to get back together with bandmates Castle and Tommy Lee Wallace to perform music from Big Trouble in Little China, having created the title song for the film.

“I know what we should do. We should do one of these concerts that I’ve been doing and the three of us should get up and do the main title from Big Trouble in Little China, and that would be fun to do, I would love that,” Carpenter shared with Consequence of Sound. “But, uh, I don’t know, I’ve talked to Nick about it, he’s all ready to go, he’s all set to go.”

One reason why Carpenter hasn’t been making films in recent years is that he has been focusing on music, having released two albums of original tracks and an album full of all-new recordings of his most iconic themes. Additionally, he’s taken his music out on the road, performing on multiple global tours.

Carpenter is in luck, as Castle has previously voiced his interest in getting the band back together.

“Well, I had lunch with John last week, and I said, ‘How’s it going on this tour?’ He was telling me about it, and he said, ‘You know we’re going to end at the Palladium here in Los Angeles?’ He said, ‘Maybe we need to get the Coupes together,’” Castle shared with ComicBook.com. “I looked at him, ‘Was he kidding?’ He didn’t tell me. I said, ‘I don’t know if we can carry off that song anymore, the pipes aren’t that strong,’ but we’ll see.”

Fans will have to wait to see if this reunion ever comes together, though we could be getting Big Trouble in Little China content in the near future. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently attached to a new film in the series, which would serve as both a reboot and sequel. Carpenter, however, isn’t entirely on board with the project.

“They want a movie with Dwayne Johnson. That’s what they want. So they just picked that title,” Carpenter shared with CinemaBlend. “They don’t give a sh-t about me and my movie. That movie wasn’t a success.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Big Trouble in Little China.

