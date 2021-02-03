New Documentary On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey Searches for the Beast in Upstate New York

Part of what makes the search for the mythical Bigfoot so fascinating is that reports have emerged from all across the country regarding sightings, implying that the creature, or species, isn't relegated to only one locale. While many Bigfoot sightings occur in the Pacific Northwest, and with other parts of the world having their own fur-covered simians, the upcoming documentary On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey heads to upstate New York to investigate all-new and unexpected evidence that could reveal the existence of the creature. This is the latest documentary from the On the Trail team, with a crowdfunding campaign for the project kicking off later this week.

Per press release, "[Seth] Breedlove and his crew headed to the Adirondacks of upstate New York last summer for an intensive, adventure-filled week searching for Sasquatch. The team documented the trip, which included multiple days and nights in the forests around upstate New York and Western Massachusetts. Their trip was spent with Bigfoot researchers like Steve Kulls (Monsterquest) and Paul Bartholomew (Finding Bigfoot, Beast of Whitehall) who led them on the search for their quarry."

"On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey is just one chapter in the ever-expanding 'On the Trail of…' line from the indie production house Small Town Monsters. On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky, (a followup to 2020’s Amazon best-selling series, On the Trail of UFOs) will make its bow later this spring, with a second On the Trail of Bigfoot film titled 'The Discovery' to haunt audiences later this year. Two Small Town Monsters miniseries are also premiering in 2021: On the Trail of Hauntings and On the Trail of the Lake Michigan Mothman. Both series will initially be exclusively available to Small Town Monsters YouTube subscribers before their wide release later in 2021.

"The Journey takes a deep look into the subject of Bigfoot but also what spurs people to spend their lives searching for a creature that many believe doesn’t exist. Along the way, they made a stop in Whitehall, New York, home to an incident involving multiple members of law enforcement claiming to see a Bigfoot in a field off a rural road. The crew had multiple unusual experiences during their various night investigations near Lake George, Whitehall and Western Massachusetts. The Journey unveils some of that evidence."

