New Documentary Aims to Uncover the Mystery of the Mothman

The most well-known cryptids might be Bigfoot or the Loch Ness monster, but another prominent supernatural figure in the world of cryptozoology would be the Mothman, who gained prominence due to a number of sightings in West Virginia that coincided with the collapse of a bridge. Despite the number of sightings subsiding following the collapse, the figure didn’t entirely disappear, as the creature has earned countless sightings over the decades, with the new documentary The Mothman Legacy setting to shed light on a number of recent sightings, in addition to diving deep into some of the most famous sightings. Check out the film’s trailer and poster below.

Per press release, “The final chapter in [Seth] Breedlove’s Mothman trilogy, The Mothman Legacy will tell the story of dozens of sightings of a folk legend of dubious origin, who allegedly continues to be seen throughout the area today. With a dozen eyewitness interviews, the film promises to offer some of the most intense and terrifying encounters ever recorded.

“Many believe the Mothman to be a 1960’s phenomenon, an omen only appearing before tragedy, and disappearing after a flap of sightings and the subsequent Silver Bridge collapse in 1967. But what if there’s more? What if the origins of this omen trace back much further and go much deeper than anyone realized? And what if…the sightings never ended?

“The Mothman Legacy is directed by Seth Breedlove and produced by Adrienne Breedlove. Lyle Blackburn returns to narrate with cinematography by Zac Palmisano and an original score by Brandon Dalo. The Mothman Legacy is being funded through a crowdfunding campaign via Kickstarter which launches Thursday, February 6th. Rewards include copies of the film on DVD and Blu-Ray, posters, t-shirts, and more.”

Author John Keel delivered the book The Mothman Prophecies in 1975, one of the most revered books in the cryptozoology community, containing interviews with the residents of Point Pleasant, West Virginia who witnessed the figure in the 13 months leading up to the disaster. The book was then adapted into a film in 2002 starring Richard Gere.

One of the most popular theories about the explanation of the creature’s sightings was that witnesses were actually seeing a large owl or some other type of large bird. Studies have shown that, when a witness doesn’t have any other object in their vision to give the silhouette a sense of scale, it’s easy to misjudge an object that might only be two feet tall as something that’s eight feet tall, depending on the distance from the object. The large, “glowing” eyes could merely have been the reflected glow of a car’s headlights.

