Fan Art Imagines a ‘Bird Box’ and ‘Sesame Street’ Mashup

Bird Box isn’t just a huge success for Netflix, taking the crown as its most-watched original movie yet with over 45 million accounts viewing the Sandra Bullock starring film in its first week of release. It’s also proving to a treasure trove for clever memes and hilarious fan art, including this brilliant Sesame Street-inspired mashup.

Shared on Twitter Monday by the Post Mortem Podcast account, this clever fan art reimagines Bird Box not as the story of a mother and her children on a dangerous journey as they attempt to escape mysterious entities, they must blindfold themselves against, but as a perhaps dark take on the iconic Bert and Ernie characters. Check out “Bert Box” below.

Coming soon to Netflix. And a Sesame Street near you… pic.twitter.com/wvEfjvKiAG — Post Mortem Podcast (@PostMortemMG) December 31, 2018

It’s a pretty great mashup, we have to admit, though we have to wonder if in this very Sesame Street take on the horror film the mysterious entities are something audiences would get to see, or their appearance would remain a mystery much the way Snuffleupagus was a mystery — at least to the adults — on the children’s program for years.

One thing that is certain is that any chance viewers of Bird Box had to see the entities that caused people to lose their minds and kill themselves upon seeing them were left behind on the cutting room floor. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, the cast and crew of the film revealed a reveal sequence was filmed, but ultimately not included in the film because it was too funny and, therefore, not a good fit.

“There was a time when one of the producers was like, ‘No, you have to see something at some point’ and forced me to write essentially a nightmare sequence where [Sandra Bullock’s] Malorie experiences one in that house,” screenwriter Eric Heisserer explained.

So, what exactly did the monster look like?

“It was a green man with a horrific baby face,” Bullock explained. “It was snake-like, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene.’ I turn and he’s like this [growling at me.] It’s making me laugh. It was just a long fat baby.”

“It so easily becomes funny.” director Suzanne Bier added. “We actually shot that and spent a lot of energy on, but every time I saw it, I was like ‘This is not going to be tense. It’s just going to be funny.’ At first, Sandy was like, ‘I don’t want to see it’ because she thought it was scary. Then it was like, ‘Don’t show it to me because [I’ll laugh].’ Every time I did it, I was like, ‘Shit, that’s a different film.’”

Bird Box is now streaming on Netflix.

What do you think about this Sesame Street/Bird Box mashup? Let us know in the comments below.