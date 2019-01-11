Blindfolded ‘Bird Box’-Themed Dinner Being Planned

Bird Box is the latest Netflix project to dominate all corners of pop culture, offering other brands countless opportunities to cash in on the film’s popularity. The Milleridge Inn restaurant in Jericho, New York is one of many eateries taking advantage of the excitement surrounding the film and is offering a dinner where guests must remain blindfolded, in honor of the film.

News 12 Long Island reports that the restaurant will transform their decor to mimic the post-apocalyptic setting of the Sandra Bullock-starring thriller and that patrons will have to wear blindfolds and remain silent during the meal. The dinner consists of three courses and will cost patrons $47.95 per person.

In the film, “When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, with Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich in Bird Box, a compelling new thriller from Academy Award winner Susanne Bier.”

Enjoying dinner while not being able to see your food isn’t an altogether new concept, with various experimental eateries offering patrons opportunities to eat in complete darkness. The theory behind this atmosphere is that, once you remove the sense of sight, your senses of taste and smell are heightened, allowing you to enjoy the food in an entirely different way.

As far as why patrons will have to remain silent is anyone’s guess, as most of the characters in the film were quite chatty, even while wearing blindfolds.

Of the many ways that audiences have been embracing the film, eating with a blindfold on is one of the safer activities, with various “Bird Box Challenges” popping up all across social media. Viewers are uploading videos of themselves engaging in everyday activities while blindfolded, though some viewers have upped the stakes to involve using sharp knives or even attempting to drive.

Netflix took it upon themselves to warn fans of the dangers of the challenge, tweeting, “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

Bird Box is streaming now on Netflix.

