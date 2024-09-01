Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel hits theaters next week, but from the sound of things it’s worth the 36 year wait. The Rotten Tomatoes score for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has arrived and while it doesn’t quite live up to the marks of the original, the sequel is doing well with critics. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has at the time of this article’s writing, a 78 percent Tomatometer on the review aggregate site with 40 critic reviews. By contrast, 1988’s Beetlejuice had an 82 percent Tomatometer on just 102 reviews.

The early Rotten Tomatoes score is in line with the early reactions the sequel has received. Earlier this week, first reactions to the sequel arrived online following its debut at the Venice Film Festival and they were largely positive, with many finding themselves surprised at how fun and quirky the Tim Burton film is. Fans will get to check it out for themselves when the film arrives in theaters on September 6th.

Beetlejuice 2 Star Winona Ryder Says Sequel is a Dream Come True

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Winona Ryder recently sat down with ComicBook to talk about the eagerly anticipated sequel and she revealed that getting to make the film was, for her, a dream come true and that she wanted to be present “for every single moment”.

“Every moment of being there I was like very present. I made sure because I was, it’s like an absolute dream come true and you just want to really be present for every single, literally every single moment.” Ryder said. “And I mean, of all of the things that I’ve done, it’s really one of the most like special things to just be back with these people that meant the world to me. It kind of spoiled me as an actress and you know, were so inclusive when I was a kid.”

She continued, “Tim was, you know, we had such a great bond and that he was able to recreate that for even with all of the buzz or anticipation and you know, that it still felt like we were somehow like under, we were, again just like no studio presence like and that might be a testament to the great producers, but we just felt this like liberating, like inspiring in the moment like, oh let’s try this, just this freedom because I trust him so much. I know he’s not going to use anything that doesn’t work.”

What is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

Here’s how the Beetlejuice sequel is described: “Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is scheduled to debut in theaters on September 6th.