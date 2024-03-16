Blumhouse Bringing Four Films Back to Theaters to Celebrate Halfway to Halloween

It may only be March, but some folks are already thinking about Halloween. October is a long way off, but if you're looking for an excuse to celebrate horror fans' favorite holiday, Blumhouse Productions has you covered. The production company known for many beloved modern horror films is teaming up with AMC Theatres to re-release some of its best movies at the end of March and the beginning of April.

"Say hello to horror with Blumhouse's Halfway to Halloween series! Watch a different genre-defining classic and receive a mystery gift with purchase for $8+tax every night this week, 3/29-4/2," AMC's website reads. The schedule sees The Purge (2013) playing on March 30th, Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) playing on March 31st, Insidious (2010) playing on April 1st, and The Invisible Man (2020) playing on April 2nd. You can get tickets for each film here.

AMC Offers Blumhouse Membership:

You can also become a "Blumhouse Subscriber" through AMC. "Get the best of Blumhouse directly to your inbox – the world of horror is one click away. Sign up for our newsletter to get exclusive content, score freebies, and be the first to know all the latest horror happenings," AMC's site shared. The subscription includes first-looks and new trailer alerts, behind-the-scenes content, exclusive invitations to screenings and events, surprises, freebies, and more. You can subscribe here.

What Blumhouse Movie Is Out Now?

Currently, you can go see Blumhouse's Imaginary on the big screen. Imaginary stars DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, with Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley. Imaginary was directed by Jeff Wadlow, who wrote the film with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland. You can read the official description of Imaginary below:

"From Blumhouse, the genre-defining masterminds behind Five Nights at Freddy's and M3GAN, comes an original horror that taps into the innocence of imaginary friends -- and begs the question: Are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath? When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be."

