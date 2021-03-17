Blumhouse Partners With EPIX to Debut Eight New Horror Films

✖

Few names are currently bigger in the world of fright than Blumhouse Productions, with the coronavirus pandemic and global quarantine preventing audiences from checking out their offerings on the big screen, but the studio is still aiming to deliver audiences exciting adventures to check out in their homes, as Blumhouse is partnering with EPIX to deliver the network eight original movies. The first installment in this slate of exclusive programming, A House on the Bayou, is aiming to head into production in the coming months with a potential 2021 debut, while the rest of the offerings won't be debuting until sometime in 2022.

"Blumhouse's track record of producing high-quality, audience-favorite films have made them a driving force in the horror genre renaissance, and have been top-notch partners for EPIX," Michael Wright, president, EPIX, shared in a statement. "We can't wait to work with Jason Blum and his talented team in this new capacity, and make EPIX the exclusive home of more Blumhouse content."

A House on the Bayou comes from writer/director Alex McAulay (Don't Tell A Soul) and follows a troubled couple and their preteen daughter who go on vacation to an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou to reconnect as a family. But when unexpected visitors arrive, their facade of family unity starts to unravel, as terrifying secrets come to light.

"This partnership with EPIX is an additional opportunity for us to collaborate with a great team in helping them grow their slate of genre films, while continuing to bring Blumhouse fans the kind of programming they know and love," Chris McCumber, President Blumhouse Television, added.

This is only the latest partnership between Blumhouse and an in-home service featuring exclusive films, as last year saw the debut of Amazon Prime Video's "Welcome to the Blumhouse" event. That partnership saw the studio release four original films exclusively on the streaming service in October, with four more films expected to debut on the service later this year.

As fans wait for these exclusive films, they can check out the upcoming docuseries Fall River.

Fall River is described, "In 1979 – almost 90 years after infamous, accused murderer Lizzie Borden’s notorious acquittal – Fall River, Massachusetts would become home to another terrifying series of crimes. When three young women were killed in a streak of brutal murders, police alleged a satanic cult was practicing human sacrifice. The cult leader, a man named Carl Drew, was captured and sent to prison for life without parole.

“Twenty years after the trial, the lead investigator Paul Carey became so haunted by inconsistencies in the stories that he re-investigated his own case after he retired. Evidence surfaced that brought the entire story into question. Now through exclusive interviews, including intimate conversations with Drew, new witnesses, and illuminating evidence, this documentary series will tell the true story of a town caught in the grips of the paranoia and fear around the 1980s Satanic Panic, and will shed light on murders that were thought to have been solved.”

“James Buddy Day and Blumhouse have brilliantly told this story of a town rattled by crime and caught in the throes of the satanic panic,” Michael Wright, president, EPIX, shared in a press release. “This series uncompromisingly seeks justice for the vulnerable, who fell victim to their dangerous surroundings, and closure to those that have gone for so many years without it.”

Stay tuned for details on this partnership between Blumhouse and EPIX.

Are you looking forward to these new films? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.