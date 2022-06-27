Blumhouse Productions Reveals New Easter Egg-Filled Logo

The Blumhouse Productions logo that audiences have been seeing in front of the studio's films for years has celebrated the unsettling nature of the films it releases, embracing all manner of beloved horror iconography. Their latest film, The Black Phone, just hit theaters last week and included the debut of an all-new opening logo, one which instead utilizes actual elements from the films they have released. While some of these references are more obvious, other elements serve more as Easter eggs that are trickier to identify. You can check out the new intro logo below and see it on the big screen in front of The Black Phone.

"Our new logo is a fun tribute to our Blumhouse films and television series, and I'm curious to see if our fans can spot all the hidden symbols we've included throughout," Blumhouse CEO and Founder Jason Blum shared in a statement with Deadline. "I'm thrilled we unveiled it with Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone, so fans saw the new logo on the big screen."

With the original logo being created earlier in the studio's history, it didn't have quite the same reputation as it does now. From Halloween's Michael Myers to figures from The Purge franchise, the intro serves as a reminder of the legacy that the studio has developed over the years.

"The original Blumhouse logo holds a special place for horror fans like me, so we wanted to honor that legacy while creating something new. This new logo pays tribute to the original version and incorporates a lot of fun Easter eggs from Blumhouse films and TV series from the last decade that we think fans will enjoy the discovery," Blumhouse CMO Karen Barragan revealed. "It was a fun collaboration with my friend Neil Kellerhouse, and the stellar team at Elastic, who brought their own fandom and ingenuity to the work."

Barragan developed the logo design with Elastic and their creative directors Neil Kellerhouse and Duncan Elms.

"It was an honor to work for such an iconic brand and to be able to reference and pay homage to all of the great movies and shows from their catalog," Elms shared. Kellerhouse added, "I feel so grateful to have worked with all the extraordinary talent at Blumhouse and Elastic. The House of Blum is full of surprises. Keep watching."

