Halloween Horror Nights Bringing Blumhouse Horrors to Universal Studios

Blumhouse Productions has delivered audiences a variety of horrifying franchises, from Insidious to The Purge to Sinister, with a variety of these experiences being embraced at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights over the years, while this year's festivities will honor newer entries into the Blumhouse roster. Both the upcoming The Black Phone and 2020's Freaky are set to take center stage at themed houses this fall, with parks in both Orlando and Hollywood delivering guests The Horrors of Blumhouse attractions. Halloween Horror Nights begins at Universal Orlando Resort on September 2nd and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 8th.

Per press release, "The Horrors of Blumhouse will transport guests into an alternate dimension where the scares are real and the stakes are life or death. In The Black Phone, which hits theaters June 24th, 'The Grabber' is a demented magician best known for his sinister trick of making people disappear -- permanently. Guests will find themselves trapped in his 'fun' house where the sound of ghostly voices whisper hints on how to escape, but guests must tread carefully to outwit and outrun 'The Grabber's' twisted magic. Freaky will challenge guests to outrun serial killer 'The Butcher' who has switched bodies with a high school girl after being cursed by The La Dola Dagger, an ancient Aztec blade. Guests will learn firsthand that looks can be deceiving as they encounter the sweet-looking teen who is actually 'The Butcher' -- and she is determined to hunt for their next victims.

"The countdown to the opening of Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday, September 8th, begins as all tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood's terrifying event are now on sale. Tickets purchased online or at the Universal Studios Hollywood front gate provide guests with early event admission and access to select houses, beginning at 6 p.m. each night of Halloween Horror Nights (subject to change). Universal Studios Hollywood offers a variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 p.m. Day/Night, the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, which allow guests to experience the scares again and again.

(Photo: Universal Studios)

"A variety of tickets and vacation packages are on sale now for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, which begins Friday, September 2nd, and additional ticket products, including Frequent Fear Passes, will be available soon. Guests can now purchase single-night event tickets and a vacation package featuring one-night admission to the event, Universal hotel accommodations, and admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks. Package holders can also take advantage of theme park benefits exclusive to Universal Orlando hotel guests, such as Early Park Admission during the day and access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights entry gate at night. Plus, guests can take the scares to the next level by booking event upgrades, including the R.I.P. Tour, Express Pass, and the daytime Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour.

Both events will run select nights through Monday, October 31st, and more details and haunted houses will be revealed soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

Are you looking forward to this year's event?