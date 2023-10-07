The Exorcist: Believer Winning Opening Weekend at Box Office Despite Underperforming

David Gordon Green's The Exorcist: Believer is set to win its opening weekend at the box office, though it is coming in under projections. The Exorcist: Believer, the first film to come out of Blumhouse's pricey acquisition of the rights to The Exorcist, will earn around $28 million in its first weekend after having been projected for $30 million. The film earned $12 million on its first day (with previews). The Exorcist: Believer is fighting against a poor reception: the movie has only a 23% positive score on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score that isn't much better.

ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw felt similarly, awarding only two stars to The Exorcist: Believer in his review. He writes, "The Exorcist: Believer feels like it will go down as an odd and misguided attempt at a direct sequel – one that fails to provide any new soul to the franchise."

Last weekend's winner, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, will end up in second place this weekend. Saw X will likely land in third place, with The Creator and The Nun 2 rounding out this weekend's top five films at the box office. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.