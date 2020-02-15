Brahms: The Boy II Clip Unearths a Horrifying Secret

Though audiences may not even remember the first The Boy which debuted in 2016, but STXfilms is making a major push for the sequel Brahms: The Boy II which arrives four years later. Ahead of the film’s release next week a new clip has arrived online offering a tease of the sequel’s new direction with the creepy doll, which arrives in theaters very soon after a series of long delays to the movie’s release. Featuring star Katie Holmes as she makes a shocking discovery you can watch it in the player below and see Brahms: The Boy II in theaters on February 21st.

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Holmes stars in STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment’s Brahms: The Boy II, alongside Christopher Convery (Gotham), Owain Yeoman (The Belko Experience), and Ralph Ineson (The Witch).

In the original film, Greta (Lauren Cohan) is a young American woman who takes a job as a nanny in a remote English village. She soon discovers that the family’s 8-year-old is a life-sized doll that they care for just like a real boy, as a way to cope with the death of their son 20 years prior. After violating a list of strict rules, a series of disturbing and inexplicable events bring Greta’s worst nightmare to life, leading her to believe that the doll is actually alive.

Watch @KatieHolmes212 discover a horrifying truth in this first look at Brahms: #TheBoy2, out in theaters February 21! pic.twitter.com/iWjJwJ3mIv — Brahms: The Boy 2 (@TheBoyMovie) February 14, 2020

Perhaps the most strange thing about Brahms: The Boy II is that it appears to be ignoring the big twist from the first film, which revealed that the doll wasn’t alive but was being manipulated by the actual Brahms who lived in the walls and wore a mask similar to the actual doll’s face. The only trace of this in the trailer for the new film is a remark that the doll appears to have been repaired after being broken, a reference to the closing sequence of the 2016 movie. How the two will relate in terms of plot and beyond the titular doll remains to be seen.

Brahms: The Boy II was originally slated to hit theaters last summer, which would have made it the third horror movie that season that featured a disturbing doll, alongside Annabelle Comes Home and Child’s Play. The initial delay pushed it back to last December, only to earn its current release date. With oneweek to go, it would seem like the film’s release can finally be considered a certainty.

The sequel sees the return of director William Brent Bell from a script by Stacey Menear, who also wrote the original. The Boy II was produced by Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, and Eric Reid, in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa, and Roy Lee.

Brahms: The Boy II lands in theaters on February 21st.