Brahms: The Boy II New Trailer Released

For most kids, their best friend is their trusted doll, with the new trailer for Brahms: The Boy II celebrating “National Make a Friend Day” by teasing the terror of having a creepy companion. This new trailer gets at the heart of what unsettles most audiences about the idea of an eerie doll, highlighting the ever-present sense of unease we can’t help but feel around them. Additionally, this new trailer is a welcome reminder that, after a series of long delays, the film is finally finding its way into theaters. Check out the new trailer below and see Brahms: The Boy II in theaters on February 21st.

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Katie Holmes stars in STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment’s Brahms: The Boy II, alongside Christopher Convery (Gotham), Owain Yeoman (The Belko Experience), and Ralph Ineson (The Witch).

In the original film, Greta (Lauren Cohan) is a young American woman who takes a job as a nanny in a remote English village. She soon discovers that the family’s 8-year-old is a life-sized doll that they care for just like a real boy, as a way to cope with the death of their son 20 years prior. After violating a list of strict rules, a series of disturbing and inexplicable events bring Greta’s worst nightmare to life, leading her to believe that the doll is actually alive.

The film was originally slated to hit theaters last summer, which would have made it the third horror movie that season that featured a disturbing doll, alongside Annabelle Comes Home and Child’s Play. The initial delay pushed it back to last December, only to earn its current release date. With just over a week to go, it would seem like the film’s release can finally be considered a certainty.

The sequel sees the return of director William Brent Bell from a script by Stacey Menear, who also wrote the original. The Boy II was produced by Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, and Eric Reid, in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa, and Roy Lee.

Brahms: The Boy II lands in theaters on February 21st.

