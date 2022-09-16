Brand New Cherry Flavor Producer Addresses Possible Season 2

One of the more unsettling and ambitious horror series of 2021 was Netflix's Brand New Cherry Flavor, on which Matt Sobel served as a producer and director, but with the project being created by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion, he unfortunately doesn't have any updates on whether we could get a Season 2 of the series. Despite the prevalence in most mediums of delivering stories that can ignite multiple narratives and follow-up adventures, the events of the debut season wrapped up for the most part, though we surely couldn't rule out a continuation or even an anthological spinoff of such a project. Sobel's latest project, Goodnight Mommy, is now streaming on Prime Video.

While speaking with ComicBook.com and being asked about a possible continuation of the franchise, Sobel admitted, "You're going to have to ask Nick and Lenore about that. I don't know. I would love to come back and do more. I had such a great time on that show. It was not at all my wheelhouse, but Nick, who I met when I was pitching to direct Antlers somehow, I don't know, he remembered me. And he was like, 'You're the guy to do this crazy wacko sex scene.' I don't know why he said that, but I'm really glad he did."

Brand New Cherry Flavor is described, "An aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of 1990 Los Angeles embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge."

Antosca previously developed four seasons of the SYFY series Channel Zero, with each season being inspired by a different "creepypasta" story that became popular on the Internet. That series similarly blended a number of different horror concepts and themes for each season to tell an entirely fresh story.

Sadly, despite the passionate following earned by Channel Zero, Antosca confirmed back in 2020 that fans shouldn't expect to see that series revived.

"It's hard to imagine that it'll come back. It's had a healthy second life on Shudder," Antosca shared with io9. "If they or anybody else wanted to do another season, yeah, I think I'd do it. I have a lot of ideas for seasons that were never made. I also have a lot of concepts where I was like, 'I wonder if there's a creepypasta that would serve as a good jumping-off point to tell this kind of story?' where I never found the right one. And those ideas could end up as features or seasons of a new horror anthology series."

In Goodnight Mommy, when twin brothers arrive home to find their mother's demeanor altered and face covered in surgical bandages, they begin to suspect the woman beneath the gauze might not be their mother.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Brand New Cherry Flavor. Goodnight Mommy is now streaming on Prime Video.

