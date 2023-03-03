Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Hilarious Viral TikTok About a Family Who Was Saved by Buffy

This year marks 20 years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer came to an end, but it remains a fan-favorite series that folks love to talk about online. Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar often treats fans to content from the show on social media, and this week she even shared a great throwback from an episode featuring The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star, Pedro Pascal. Yesterday, Gellar hyped up the Buffy fandom once again by sharing a hilarious TikTok about a family who was saved by the show's series finale. TikTok user @SloppyJoey17 posted a video of his father telling a story about how he refused to go into their storm cellar during a tornado because he didn't want to miss the finale of Buffy. Ultimately, it ended up being the right choice...

"Well, the series finale was coming on," the dad explains, "and I wasn't gonna miss it. There were sirens going off, f*cking tornado, blah blah blah. Your mama was so scared, so she got all y'all kids and all the f*cking neighbors go down in the storm cellar. But I said 'f*ck it', I'm watching Buffy." He continued, "So I watch Buffy. And about three hours later, after Angel goes off, and all that bullsh*t, I'm looking for y'all. And y'all are nowhere around. So I go out back and hear y'all in the storm cellar, screaming for somebody to let you out. And that big old oak tree had fallen on top of the door and trapped y'all inside ... So if I was inside that f*cking cellar with y'all, we'd have all been dead."

The TikToker added, they all "owe their lives to Sarah Michelle Gellar," which prompted the actor to respond. "You don't owe me anything," Gellar wrote on Instagram. You can check out her post, which includes the TikTok video, below:

How Does Sarah Michelle Gellar Feel About Buffy's Legacy?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most beloved shows in history, but it's no secret Joss Whedon created a toxic set behind the scenes. When Justice League star Ray Fisher accused Whedon of mistreatment on the film's set, Buffy and Angel's Charisma Carpenter showed support for the actor by sharing her own similar experiences with Whedon. She wrote a statement that claimed he "abused his power on numerous occasions," and many of her co-stars from Buffy and Angel offered their support and shared their own stories. Gellar has since talked about the "extremely toxic male set," but hopes that the show's "legacy hasn't changed." The actor recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Buffy and shared her thoughts on how it's being perceived today...

"I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed," Gellar explained. "I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of Buffy. I will always be proud of what my castmates did, what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are streaming on Hulu.