Guillermo del Toro Says If Cabinet of Curiosities Gets Second Season There Will Be a Stop-Motion Horror Episode (Exclusive)

Debuting earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brought together some of the most compelling filmmakers in the world of genre storytelling for eight thrilling stories, and while the filmmaker doesn't yet know if the series will get a follow-up season, he already knows he will deliver an episode utilizing stop-motion animation. The filmmaker also expressed that, he'll be excited regardless of Netflix's decision to renew the series or not, as it was a rewarding experience though it was also an exhausting one. Del Toro's latest film, Pinocchio, is currently streaming on Netflix.

When asked by ComicBook.com about whether the series could get another season, the filmmaker confessed, "I don't know, yet. They don't tell you, like The Wizard of Oz, you have to wait for the wizard to call you in and they tell you if you're doing it or not. It can go either way. For me, it was so much work that it's good news [either way]. I would love to continue, because you can protect and make a perfect environment for other directors, but at the same time, it's a lot of work. If there is a second season, there will be one stop-motion horror, by the way."

Del Toro isn't exaggerating about how much work the project was, as it was initially announced back in 2018 before finally debuting on the streamer in October. Understandably, the coronavirus pandemic and various health and safety protocols complicated the entire production, but the scope of the project, talent involved, and overall concept meant it felt more akin to shooting eight mini-movies as opposed to eight installments in a TV series.

The series is described, "In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro."

Pinocchio is described, "Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love."

Both Pinocchio and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities are streaming now on Netflix.

