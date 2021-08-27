Candyman Star Tony Todd Says New Movie Is Continuation of Original Film

✖

Many films have been pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic, including Candyman, the horror reboot from The Marvels director, Nia DaCosta. The movie is officially set to be released in August, and fans are eager to see the final product after such a long wait. Recently, Bloody Disgusting had the chance to chat with Tony Todd, who played the original Daniel Robitaille/Candyman. The actor is set to reprise his role in the new film and revealed that the new movie is a continuation of the original story.

"Yes, yeah. They don’t want to move it again," Todd confirmed when asked about the new movie's release date. "We moved that date two times, two hard dates, and there’s no way they’re going to move it again. I think they’re already running trailers in theaters now, so it’s going to get heavier as it gets closer. I can’t wait, it’s going to be great."

"It’s a continuation of the first film," he added. "Nia DaCosta does a wonderful job directing, Jordan Peele wrote it. It’s in good hands. You know, I was really thrilled to see that A Quiet Place opened strongly, $48 million or something. So that’s a good sign for us. If it’s successful, no one knows what’s going to happen. Maybe there will be more, and maybe that’ll be the end." He added, "You know, after almost thirty years of carrying that character to conventions and interacting with fans, it’s nice to finally have a new chapter to discuss. And new Funkos! I finally get my own official Funko."

You can check out the official description for Candyman here: "For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Aquaman) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, WandaVision), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

Candyman is slated to hit theaters on August 27th.