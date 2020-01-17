Hulu Exec Weighs in on Possible Future of Castle Rock

Of the many exciting programs inspired by the works of Stephen King, few are as ambitious Castle Rock, though the Hulu series’ future is currently uncertain after the conclusion of its second season. Rather than adapting a single story from his library, the series borrows a number of elements across various narratives to create an all-new adventure, all of which center around King’s fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine. While the series itself might not be a major draw for audiences, the series has connected strongly with critics, as Rotten Tomatoes calculated the first season as earning 88% positive reviews while the second season earned 87% positive reviews.

“We have not made any further decisions on Castle Rock, people are still continuing to discover it,” SVP of Original Programming Craig Erwich shared at a Television Critics Association event, per Deadline. “I thought Lizzy Caplan was revelatory in her portrayal of Annie Wilkes, it was a whole new take on the character and it was very brave of her given what Kathy Bates has done [in Misery].”

The ways in which the series blends various elements of King lore into a unique storyline excites a number of the author’s fans, but it’s possible that, without featuring some of the author’s more iconic storylines or iconography, other audiences find it difficult to connect with. Co-creator Dustin Thomason previously weighed in on finding the balance of lifting things from King’s universe while also offering a fresh storyline.

“Part of what we were excited to do, honestly, was to have a show that was a big enough tent that one season, you could have something that felt more like a totally original song in the key of Stephen King, brushing up against his elements,” Thomason shared with ComicBook.com. “Then, sometimes, fill in the margins that felt like an exciting piece of side-story that you never got to see in the book. It really was, from the concept phase, imagined in that way where we would have that leeway. Hopefully part of the exciting thing about each new season, as an anthology, would be that you wouldn’t ever know exactly what to expect, kind of like Stephen’s books.”

The first two seasons of Castle Rock are now streaming on Hulu.

