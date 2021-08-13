Celebrate Friday the 13th With This Supercut of Every Kill in the Franchise

Another Friday the 13th is here and another celebration of the horror franchise has kicked off. To mark the occasion, Paramount Pictures has released a 4+ minute supercut of "Every Kill in the Friday the 13th Movies," well, all of the Friday the 13th Movies produced by that studio at least (there's a few missing). As we posted earlier today, digital deals for the franchise are online today as well with the Friday the 13th 8-movie collection for only $13 on digital, in standard or HD at VUDU / FandangoNow and here on iTunes with the $13 deal lasting until the end of the day today, August 13th.

Paramount's history with the Friday the 13th franchise began with the 1980 original film and up until 1989's Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan. The franchise continued from there at New Line Cinema who produced Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday and Jason X with Freddy vs. Jason arriving a few years later. The Platinum Dunes reboot of Friday the 13th in 2009 was the last entry to be released, and even brought Paramount back into the family as they distributed it internationally.

Since then the franchise has been dormant, marred by the legal fracas between director/producer Sean S. Cunningham and original screenwriter Victor Miller. Cunningham directed the first film in the series and hired Miller to write a script to fit the title "Friday the 13th" in order to capitalize on the slasher movie craze of the late 1970s and early 1980s. The franchise became a major success, with Miller attempting to seek more ownership over the series in recent years due to his contributions and thanks to citing an obscure copyright law was able to win the first court battle.

One thing that makes it all even more troublesome for the courts to figure out though is the evolution fo the series. Though Miller technically created the character "Jason Voorhees" in his script, the hulking, undead, hockey-mask wearing killer didn't first spring to life until the sequels.

If actor Corey Feldman, the original Tommy Jarvis in the film franchise, is to be believed though perhaps it has all been solve. No official word from the courts or the parties involved have confirmed this and Cunningham has even filed another lawsuit, this one about the reboot.

