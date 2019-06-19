Supernatural Drama Chambers Canceled After One Season on Netflix

Yet another Netflix original series appears to be on the chopping block. On Tuesday, the streaming platform revealed that Chambers, one of their supernatural horror series, has been canceled after one season. The series stars Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn.

“Chambers will not return for a second season,” the streaming network said in a statement (via Deadline). “We’re grateful to creator and showrunner Leah Rachel for bringing this story to us and to her fellow executive producers Alfonso Gomez Rejon, Steve Gaghan from Super Emotional, Winnie Kemp and Wolfgang Hammer from Super Deluxe, and Jennifer Yale. We’re also thankful to the tireless crew, and to our incredible cast, especially Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and talented newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose.”

The series follows Sasha Yazzie (Sivian Alyra Rose), a teenager who gets a heart transplant, who soon becomes consumed with the mystery surrounding her donor. She starts being haunted by unexplained visions, and as the visions grow more troublesome and happen more often, she begins to unravel the horrifying circumstances and conspiracy that led to the donor’s mysterious death. Thurman and Goldwyn played the parents of Becky (Lilliya Reid), the girl whose heart Sasha ends up receiving.

The series also stars Nicholas Galitzine, Kyanna Simone Simpson, Lilli Kay, Sarah Mezzanotte, and Griffin Powell-Arcand. Leah Rachel created the series in addition to serving as showrunner. She executive produced along with Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Winnie Kemp, Wolfgang Hammer, Jennifer Yale, and Stephen Gaghan.

The series made its debut in April, and did not receive much critical or fan acclaim. Without getting too into spoilers, the show’s creative team hinted where a theoretical second season would have gone.

“I think a Season 2 would still be dealing with identities and stuff,” Rachel told The Wrap earlier this year. “And Sasha has a force inside of her she didn’t ask for. But also, if we were lucky enough to get a Season 2, it’s the story of, ‘What do you do with a lot of power when you’ve only ever been powerless?’”

As Deadline points out, the series’ cancellation is a bit of an anomaly for Netflix, as the streaming platform usually has an 80% renewal rate for freshman shows.

Are you sad to see Chambers get canceled? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!